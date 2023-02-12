Letter: What is source of the gaseous smell? Feb 12, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save If methane and natural gas are odorless, what is the source of the very strong gaseous smell I get when driving by Coffin Butte landfill, particularly at night?Michael CairnsIndependence 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Executive Privilege Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Letter: As crime escalates, you're on your own I thought people might want to know how Measure 114 with its new gun controls is doing. Letter: Hoyle's anti-vaxx vote disappointing In one of her first votes as a member of the House of Representatives, Val Hoyle voted with Republicans on Jan. 31 in favor of H.R. 497, the F… Letter: Sen. Wyden trying to free the Cubans Last December, four Linn/Benton residents spent nine days in Cuba as part of an 18-member delegation with Witness for Peace. Letter: Republicans sense they have leverage I believe that a historical perspective is important to understand the current congressional fight about raising the nation's borrowing limit,… Letter: That's what mob bosses, Trump do What does it mean when someone demands loyalty? It means “give me your power and be my servant.”