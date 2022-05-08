Letter: What is our legal system coming to?

Why did a 3-year-old little girl have to die? Two judges should be put in jail and fired!

Judge Rachel Kittson-MaQatish and Judge Thomas McHill are at fault for Sophia’s death. They were told the child’s mother was not well and the child was in danger. Both of the judges sent the little girl home with her mother. The girl could have gone to foster care or a relative and been safe.

The mother killed her daughter and should be put away. The judges should also be punished, lose their licenses and be fired.

What is our legal system coming to?

I am the grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of eight and am sick to think of what could have been avoided by two judges and the law!

Melody Ball

Albany

