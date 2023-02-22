First, I’d like to thank the letter writers who expressed their sincere concern over the removal of 80 trees along the river in Albany (Deb Merchant, “Writer will never visit river again;” Judy Fowlkes; “The deadly pink X’s on trees are awful;” and Shannon Willard, “Albany should put money to better use,” all in the Feb. 15 edition).

This city has a long and jaded history of deforestation and eco-destruction for the sake of never-ending growth. I’m sure that many fellow residents have noticed the unsightly removal of native oaks at the lot along Airport Road, adding more residences, inevitably increasing traffic and congestion on that already busy thoroughfare.

A beautiful 30-plus-foot blue spruce or noble fir was eliminated along 14th Street when the gun store moved into the Albertsons plaza.

Money is wasted every couple decades when a new set of downtown street trees are planted, replacing the ones they previously planted because they are now deemed unsuitable. And this boondoggle has happened several times!

Conspicuously absent from this growing debate is our mayor, Alex Johnson II. It would be interesting to hear his opinion, if any — hopefully before the river trees are destroyed.

Mitch Scheele

Albany

Editor's note: This letter was edited after publication to correct the suffix in the Albany mayor's name.