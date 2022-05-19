Letter: What harm is Pride Month to you?

I am saddened by Mayor Aziz’s decision not to name June a Pride Month in Lebanon, which would signal acceptance and recognition for our LGBTQ+ population.

Apparently, there were a few folks who felt offended at giving recognition to our LGBTQ+ friends and neighbors. To those of you, I have this to say: I can practically guarantee that you have more than one (probably many more) LGBTQ+ people close to you — in your family, at work, taking care of you at a business and as neighbors.

If you say, “No, that isn’t so,” let me enlighten you as to why you might be able to say that. The LGBTQ+ people in your life do not trust you. I can testify that many LGBTQ+ people are afraid to be “out” because there is often great risk to them, socially, mentally and even physically. The fault for that lies with those of you who are homophobic.

Did you know that LGBTQ+ kids are four times more likely to consider suicide than other kids? Why? Because of the rejection and hatred they experience. The rate of suicide for these kids significantly drops in areas that recognize them as people with equal civil rights.

Getting back to the issue of Pride in Lebanon, one can imagine that some percent of our LGBTQ+ population might feel a bit more accepted, and especially for our LGBTQ+ youth, that rate of suicidality might just decrease just a notch. What harm is that to you?

Kaynor Heineck

Lebanon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0