Letter: What does 'person of color' mean?

The paper’s June 8 edition described Oregon State University’s new president, Jayathi Murthy, as a woman of color.

I have neither met Murthy nor do I know what she thinks about the description; rather, the purpose of this letter is to ask, What does "a woman/man/person of color" mean?

My mother had an olive complexion and hazel-colored eyes. By contrast, my skin color is best described as ivory, and I have blue eyes. My mother’s father had a dark complexion, as does one of my siblings. My mother’s people immigrated to the U.S. from the Bohemian Forest of the Austro-Hungarian Empire (now Czech Republic), where many people have a darker complexion.

My mother’s ethnicity is German. My inherited DNA from both my parents is 75% Germanic.

My husband’s skin tone is also dark, as is that of his brother, several cousins and one of his children. When he tans, some might think he is from Spain, Mexico, Italy or the Middle East. Should we say that he is a person of color? His family came from Alsace-Lorraine. His DNA is Germanic.

I have never thought that my mother’s skin tone should be used to describe her accomplishments. Isn’t it time to celebrate the accomplishments of a person rather than describing their skin tone or other physical characteristics?

Janice Horner

Albany

