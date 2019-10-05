On Friday, Sept. 20, Corvallis started having events focused on climate action. The struggle over Oregon House Bill 2020, the cap and trade bill, seems to have been forgotten.
Apparently, Corvallis did not learn that there are many Oregonians who consider harm to their financial situations more of a threat to their well-being than climate change. These people tend to have occupations that use a lot of fossil fuel. They tend to be farmers, ranchers, loggers, truckers, and commercial fishermen. I doubt many Corvallis residents are in these occupations and that their, or their children's, well-being will be seriously blighted by sharp curtailment of the use of fossil fuels.
The real problem is population growth and people in the developing world wanting to live the way we in the developed world live requiring the use of more and more energy. I doubt that the developing world — and Oregonians in occupations that now use lots of fossil fuel — can, or will, wait until renewable power comes on line to meet their energy needs.
For more on this, see item No. 6 on my website, www.peak.org/~detweij.
John Detweiler
Corvallis (Sept. 23)