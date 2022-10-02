Letter: What are you for, Ms. Drazan?

I know Christine Drazan is 100% anti-abortion. I know that she opposed meaningful gun regulations in the Oregon Legislature. I know that she joined the GOP senators’ walkout against cap-and-trade legislation that could have helped Oregon stave off the effects of climate change.

She says she will repeal Measure 110, passed by us voters last election to reduce penalties for drug possession and allow addicts to get treatment, not jail time (fact check: the Betsy Johnson ad claiming “Tina Kotek legalized hard drugs” is completely false).

But I was amazed to learn that Drazan is even opposed to herself! Yes, it’s right there in her latest campaign ad: “All politicians are corrupt.” (Evidently her parents who she says taught her that lesson as a child did not see the day coming when Ms. Drazan would be a politician running for governor of Oregon).

What was Drazan thinking, that maybe voters are stupid enough to believe that only Democrats are corrupt politicians, and that she will be untainted in her quest for the political power she abhors in her ad by her support for Donald Trump and his legacy, the most corrupt political party in U.S. history, far surpassing even the hell-hole of Richard Nixon’s Watergate?

The real unanswered question is, what are you for, Ms. Drazan?

John Tietjen

Corvallis