Letter: What are rights of pregnant woman?

To pro-life/antiabortion persons:

You say, “It’s a baby!” Of course it’s a baby … what else would it be?

I say, “Who is the father? How is he being called to responsibility for the unwanted pregnancy? Who is going to make sure that every unwanted baby is not abused, neglected? Who is going to follow that baby throughout those growing-up years to make sure the basic needs for love, shelter, food, safety, educational opportunities of that growing child are met?”

You believe that every pregnancy should end in the full-term live birth of a baby. You even believe that you have the right to demand/legislate that birth?! And the pregnant woman’s rights are … ?

Of course, the woman could just be stoned (rocks, not dope) to death. But then there is that sticky problem as to finding that person who is without sin to cast the first stone.

However, while that woman would not again present an unwanted pregnancy issue, the man could just go merrily along and repeat, repeat, repeat …

How many of you have signed up to adopt an unwanted baby? How many of you are licensed professionals to work with the fallout (long- and short-term) of both the birth mother and the unwanted child?

OK. The baby you believe should be here no matter what is here. Now what?

Linda Wunder Wall, clinical psychologist, retired

Albany

