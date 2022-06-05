Letter: Wetland restoration coming to fruition

The Jackson-Frazier Wetland is now in full bloom along the northeast edge of Corvallis.
A few days ago I strolled along its boardwalk, and was truly amazed by the beauty of the natural area. Its new vitality reflects the skill and perseverance of community members who helped restore the place. Abundant spring rains are also giving it a well-timed boost in health. The 40-year, cross-generation quest to save Jackson-Frazier Wetland is coming to fruition.
This good news for our community can easily and happily be celebrated with an early-summer family stroll along the boardwalk.
Rich Sumner
Corvallis