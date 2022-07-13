Letter: We're losing right to life, liberty

When I heard the Fourth of July fireworks this year, the glory they were supposed to mark instead marked the gunshots and gory mass murders this country sees on a regular and insane basis.

I am sick of and infuriated by this country’s gun violence. Other countries have mentally ill people too. But they don’t have the free-flowing guns and military-style weapons anyone can get here. I have lived in two other countries, where I didn’t fear for my life or the lives of my family and friends. No other developed country has the gun violence we have here.

As a teacher, I hated practicing active shooting drills with my students. I hated the fear they instilled. Since I retired, it has only gotten worse. Turning schools into armed fortifications is crazy. While those who oppose all effective gun control scream their Second Amendment rights, what has happened to the right to a life without fear of being shot?

We have become a nation controlled by the few who refuse all gun control. As such, we are losing our right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Nancy Matsumoto

Corvallis