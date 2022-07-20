Letter: We're free to have religion of choice

A response to “Interfaith Voices: The Catholic perspective on overturning Roe v. Wade” (Jessica Barton, July 16):

As Christians, the author and I have many similar beliefs, and some disagreements. We probably give to some of the same charities, showing love by feeding the hungry, housing the homeless and being especially giving at Christmas.

We disagree on some of the Roman Catholic religious tenets, which hold that a woman should not have a free choice when it comes to her own reproduction, that a man or woman cannot marry whom they choose, that a priest must be a man, one who is celibate (even though it has resulted in a high number of abuses), that a woman cannot be a priest, and that the pope is infallible.

I hope we agree that in the United States we are free to believe in the religion of our choice. Because of the separation of church and state, won by the rights in the Constitution, we may have our own religious beliefs, without the government telling us what to believe. What that also means is that one person cannot force their beliefs onto another person.

May I humbly suggest that showing love, mercy and forgiveness can be shown in many ways? Furthermore, I completely agree that you must be free to worship and believe as you wish, but you must not be able to force others to believe as you believe.

Jeanne Raymond

Corvallis