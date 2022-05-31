Letter: We'll never be free of gun violence

Another mass shooting. This one is in Texas, while the families of the victims in Buffalo have not yet buried all of their dead. Politicians have grown too lazy to even send “thoughts and prayers.”

Where does this insanity end? Maybe the last one standing can renew his or her National Rifle Association membership.

I am sick of hearing “Guns don’t kill people, people do” and “It’s a mental health problem.” I would rather worry about solving a mental health problem without easy access to guns than solving one with it. The chances of surviving the former are far better than the latter.

We will never eliminate gun violence. It is baked into our society. However, some common-sense steps just might help reduce it. A ban on assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines, and universal background checks to include private and gun show sales, are not unreasonable strictures on the sacred Second Amendment. The strict control of the sale of body armor should also be implemented, since its purchase by a civilian should be a red flag.

As a former Marine, I know and respect weapons. I also know firsthand what they can do to a human body. It is time to do something so that fewer Americans have to gain that knowledge in our open society.

Kenneth R. England

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0