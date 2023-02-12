On Feb. 1, our paper ran an article titled “Exxon enjoyed a record profit in 2022.”

And we know Exxon is not alone in this. Many corporations, realizing that consumers were panicked and confused about inflation, raised their prices far more than the rate of inflation, claiming they needed to do this in order to continue to do business, when in fact they were reeling in record profits, in a very fishy way.

The very next day came the news that Medicare “Advantage” corporations had defrauded the government to the tune of $4.7 billion (and many believe this is just the tip of the iceberg). They simply claimed they had provided services that they had not ever provided. They lied and took our tax dollars for themselves. And there are literally hundreds of other examples of unethical corporations bilking the American people.

It begins to feel like we are a country by, of and for corporate greed, not by, of and for the American people.

Some of this has been going on for a very long time. It got worse when the Supreme Court decided that corporations have the same rights as citizens, in the Citizens United case.

And now we have billionaires who pay no taxes and politicians beholden to corporations, who, in turn, bilk the American people out of every cent they can without doing any real work or providing any real service.

If we don’t turn this around, we will soon have no country left.

Mark Weiss

Corvallis