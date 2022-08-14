Letter: We will pay for courthouse, jail

When I moved to Corvallis in June 1970, we had one bag lady.

Everyone knew her name: Jeanie, 60 years old and she walked everywhere. We often gave her a place to sleep, a quarter or a ride. Today she would be arrested for trespassing and begging!

Today we have 1,500 homeless. Two percent of our citizens in Corvallis are under the bridges with bags, shopping carts and tents, burning trash cans to keep warm, and living and dying in poverty, doing worse than people in countries with dictators such as Haiti. All we are doing is building large Roman coliseums such as Oregon State University’s Reser Stadium and court/prison monuments.

The Aug. 2 edition reported that Salah Miller, community organizer with Sunrise Corvallis, said the unhoused are disproportionately suffering, leaving community members unable to lead stable lives. Big words. Things that impress: not words. Let’s see some action.

Simple math says $383 million divided by 1,500 homeless is $233,333 per person. That would pay for a room and food for years for all, while we figure out how to find them jobs, health care and a meaning for their lives!

Our Benton County Commissioners will build a courthouse and correctional facility for $135 million! OSU, it’s just donations: $153 million. You and I pay every cent of this in our higher prices for food, clothes, cars and federal, state, county and city daily costs.

What does this say about the things we value most?

Your 76-year-old friend George on a fixed income, after living 52 years in Corvallis.

George Shaw

Corvallis