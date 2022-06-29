Letter: We shouldn't ignore senseless shootings

Someone once said, “Those who would sacrifice liberty for security deserve neither.”

Another quote from bygone years: “There is nobody more secure than the slave. The slave is fed, clothed, sheltered and, to the extent that they are considered valuable property, even protected.” They don’t know freedom or liberty. But they are secure.

The current debate over gun violence vs. Second Amendment rights breaks down to security or liberty? Security or the rule of law?

Anyone with even the most basic understanding of the English language and the history surrounding the founding of this country has to know that while the Founding Fathers recognized the need for a militia, they were afraid of forming a too-powerful militia, for fear they would become the same kind of abusive force that they had just defeated.

The Second Amendment was not created to arm the militia, but rather to provide the citizens protections against such armed government agents.

We live in a time when a defeated president sponsored an attempted coup, police officers are not held accountable for murder, and, when called to do their job at a school shooting, they stand around outside for an hour while private citizens do their job for them. If ever there was a time when we should be supporting 2A, it is now.

That doesn’t mean we should ignore all of the senseless shootings. Just that there has to be a better way than undermining the rule of law.

Frank Lathen

Lebanon

