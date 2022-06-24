Letter: We should vote them out of office

Republicans are correct when they claim that guns aren’t the real problem, but they’re wrong about what is.

The National Rifle Association and other pro-gun advocates, along with their elected representatives in Congress and on the Supreme Court, have created the myth of an absolute right set forth in the Second Amendment. So the problem is the Second Amendment, or, rather, the absolutist interpretation of it foisted on this country.

Therefore, the only solution possible for ending the murderous rampage in this country is to abolish the Second Amendment and replace it with one that reflects our 21st-century reality. Since this is unlikely to happen, given staunch Republican opposition to any attempt at ending the carnage, the party should just admit that the mass murder of children, worshipers, shoppers and concertgoers is a perfectly acceptable price to pay to protect responsible gun owners.

Most Americans disagree with them, and should vote them out of office.

Robert B. Harris

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0