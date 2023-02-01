Letter: We should rally at schools, libraries

Apparently the woke GOP neo-fascists in the House of Representatives want to implement education strategies of book bans and write or whitewash U.S. history.

They want to ignore issues that shaped our nation, from slavery to Native American genocide to science they do not understand or flatly deny, regarding climate change, evolution and vaccines.

Sound familiar? On May 10, 1933, Nazi-indoctrinated students publicly burned books that were “un-German.” In 34 university towns the books of prominent Jewish scholars, progressive Germans and liberals went up in flames as a terrifying symbol of Nazi intolerance, fear-mongering and racist tropes.

Prominent GOP governors to election-denying, seditionist congressional figures, from Ron DeSantis to Marjorie Taylor Greene, aided and abetted by the Fox fear-and-loathing channel want to teach patriotism and censor any history that they label to be “un-American.”

QAnon, election denying, science-ignorant politicians are today’s fascists, and they speak of patriotism?

I taught for 34 years in high school. Critical Race Theory (the new GOP bogeyman) is not taught in K-12 grades, nor is it a national or state requirement.

For the minority of citizens who whine about the takeover of America by public schools, I ask these questions: How many board meetings have they attended? Can they name their children’s teachers, review their homework, sit in on classes or even read the syllabus?

Yes, the woke GOP envisions overt nationalism and censorship. Maybe on May 10 we should rally at every public school and library in support of public education.

John F. Borowski

Philomath