Those who study and experience such things will say battles are won not on the field but in the will.

Sun Tzu, author of “The Art of War,” a book still studied in military academies, states one critical piece of intelligence about an enemy is his morale, upon which his will to fight is based. The will is the foundation of the perception of right and wrong, i.e., is the battle worth the fighting? Is the cause worth my sacrifice?

America’s will to question, debate or act against assertions or deeds of questionable merit is like mist in the wind.

A 6-year-old child brings a gun to school and shoots a teacher. For several hours before, reports and questions about the child swirl around the school. Yet no one removes the child from the area. No will to act or do the right thing.

Oregon’s gun control ballot measure, 114, its text made up almost entirely of already-founded unconstitutional measures, makes it through state administrative inspection and checks, and passes by the voters. Again, no will to act or do what’s right.

Now, in Corvallis, people are concerned that funds for our new public safety complex could be curtailed by wanted funds for homeless facilities and services. Another decision based on the will to act or do the right thing.

The will to win battle is an experience only a few ever know. But we should all have the will to do what’s right, not just what is politically dictated.

Ronald Garnett

Corvallis