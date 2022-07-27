Letter: We only can take even that on faith

John Brenan, in his July 20 letter to the editor (“Oregon already has its abortion laws”), let loose with a large bit of vitriolic nonsense.

The fact that he doesn’t recognize that many states have absolutely banned abortion without any regard to the life of the mother or of women raped or victims of incest is appalling.

And when he makes a statement that a woman can just capriciously change her mind by changing her C-section appointment to an abortion, intimating that she can just throw away her full-term child, is an insult. It’s also disgusting that he suggests that abortion is used as a casual form of contraception. As a man, he can never understand the lasting trauma many women experience after having an abortion.

I also could almost be amused by his statement that he’s “never heard of any woman being unable to schedule one” if it weren’t such a ridiculous statement that belies imagination.

However, the last statement, about women doing absolutely nothing proactive to control their own reproduction, leaves me livid. Why does he not equally condemn the men who are complicit in this process? As far as I know, the only immaculate birth was that of Jesus. And really, we only can take even that on faith.

Karen Emmons

Corvallis