Letter: We need to vote for gun sanity in fall

This November, voters will decide if we will move forward with meaningful, common-sense gun reform, or if we will let the all-or-nothing crowd continue to hold us back with its bad-faith arguments and obstruction.

First, we will be voting on Measure 114, which would establish basic requirements for gun ownership. It will improve background checks, and will require all gun owners to do what responsible gun owners already do: Follow common-sense steps that lower the potential for gun injuries and deaths from suicide, homicide, public mass shootings and accidents.

Second, we will be choosing a new governor. The three leading candidates served in the Legislature, so we know how they’ve voted on gun safety bills.

Two of these candidates, the Republican and the independent, have opposed every single gun safety measure that crossed their desks, earning both of them an “A” rating from the National Rifle Association. The third candidate, Tina Kotek, voted for gun safety, and as speaker of the house, she did the difficult work necessary to get several gun-sense measures into law.

Third, we will be choosing who represents us in Congress. In those races in Linn and Benton counties, every Democratic candidate supports common-sense gun safety, and every Republican candidate opposes even the most tepid gun safety measures.

We know we can do better. We know we can own guns and suffer fewer injuries and deaths. But only if we all vote for gun sanity this November.

Carrie Phillips

Corvallis