Letter: We need to ring bell, really loud

Have you ever noticed the bitter irony?

Shooters always seem to slaughter children in their classrooms while Congress has recess!

We need to ring the bell! Really loud!

Wayne Spletstoser

Shedd

 

 

 

 

