Letter: We need to have a policy discussion

The July 3 editorial, “Decisions blur line between church, state,” contained an error.

According to the editorial, “… the Supreme Court’s ruling on abortion also seems enshrined in a traditional Christian patriarchal worldview. Other religions don’t have problems with the procedure.” Other religions do have problems with the procedure. For example, Islam, Buddhism and Hinduism all have problems with it.

As in Christianity, there are different opinions on how to apply the religion’s teachings to abortion, but the variety of opinions only confirms what a thorny issue it is. Let’s not falsely equate opposition to abortion with only one religion. People of all faiths, and none, can be troubled by abortion.

That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t have a serious discussion of policy moving forward, but in this question the separation of church and state is not the issue the editorial board made it out to be.

Karen Berg

Corvallis