Letter: We need that depth of courage again

OK, folks, it’s time. It’s so way beyond time.

The relationship between many Americans and their firearms is deranged. If our Founding Fathers were here to see what has become of their efforts to empower citizens and preserve liberty, they would be aghast.

Does anyone believe they would be proud of their work as they witness us slaughtering our children and ravaging our neighborhoods? Would they stand back and stand by as we kill people we fear because they look different from us? What might our founders say about the reality that our firearms-related numbers of deaths are astonishingly elevated when compared to other high-income countries?

Prohibit the purchase of automatic rifles? Ban high-capacity magazines? Push for more background checks? Yes. But don’t fool yourself. One might as well stand alongside the next Oregon wildfire and urinate on it to try to put it out.

No, it’s time. What we need to do now is to stand up, summon our courage and our common sense, and begin the arduous task of repealing the Second Amendment. This amendment has become so twisted from its original meaning (take notice, Supreme Court originalists) that its present manifestation has become a source of shame and derision as the rest of the civilized world bears witness to our madness.

We needed this depth of courage when we finally determined that we had to end slavery in this country. We need it again now.

Mark Aron

Corvallis

