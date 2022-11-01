Letter: We need Gomberg now more than ever

Since becoming a legislator, David Gomberg has prioritized supporting the local business owners who are the backbone of this community.

He truly does understand the struggles of owning a small business in a rural area, where the economy can get hit hard at the drop of a hat. We need his experience and expertise to keep the good work going.

He helped expand broadband to the coast and championed increasing access to loans for small businesses from $100,000 to $1 million. When the pandemic threatened our local businesses, he helped bring dollars here to keep those businesses open and alive.

David Gomberg also sponsored legislation to reduce taxes on small business, helped create the Office of Small Business Assistance, and has fought against the kind of regulations in Salem that hamstring business owners. He doubled funding for local small business development centers that help new businesses and support existing ones.

David Gomberg works on large projects that help build a strong thriving community, but he also makes time to help small businesses that may seem like a drop in the bucket for many state representatives.

I was talking to someone who has worked directly with David Gomberg. He told me, “Out of all the state representatives in Oregon, David is the hardest-working and the most committed to helping everyone he represents. I mean it, Lucinda, this guy is the real deal.”

Let’s reelect David Gomberg to Oregon House District 10. We need him now more than ever.

Lucinda Whitacre

Depoe Bay