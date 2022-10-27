Letter: We need at least one conservative

Coming elections are currently front and center.

Please vote for Bill Kughn of Alpine for Benton County commissioner. Bill is a retired building contractor. He is not part of the Corvallis group that runs the county.

He has met with Joe Kerby, county executive, to understand how the county government works, and met with the county sheriff to understand challenges to law enforcement and issues surrounding the push for a new, expensive justice center.

Bill has participated in local debates, so voters can see he is a solid candidate with experience and balance to avoid radical agenda advocated by his opponent. Please vote for Bill Kughn so we’ll have at least one conservative Benton County commissioner.

Tom Cordier

Albany