Letter: We need a payment system that works

I was recently told I need surgery.

A local surgeon recommended a surgeon in Portland who is more experienced with that specific surgery. Calling the specialist’s office, I learned that I couldn’t have her do the surgery because of my insurance company’s selective payment arrangements. They’d cover me for the surgeon’s work but not for use of the hospital where she does that surgery!

This situation is not unusual. Our insurance companies deny us access to, or leave us paying more for, using certain treatments, hospitals, labs or physicians. They are making the decisions for our care — decisions that most benefit their companies, not our health.

Some folks not yet old enough for Medicare don’t qualify for the Oregon Health Plan but can’t afford insurance of any kind, and so must choose between deep debt and going without needed care.

Now we have a local health care establishment telling “traditional” Medicare patients that they may cease to accept them! Likewise, providers may opt out of OHP. Opting out of either should be illegal.

We need a better health care payment system. The system we need would be entirely publicly funded and administered, be affordable for everyone, include all providers and medical facilities without the opportunity for providers to opt out, and let patients choose their caregivers.

We need a health care payment system that works for all of us. We, the citizens of Oregon, can democratically vote such a system into place. I hope we get that opportunity soon.

Edith Koenig

Albany