Letter: We must elect Helen for commissioner

I was glad to see the Gazette-Times, Democrat-Herald and The Advocate newspapers endorse Helen Higgins for Benton County commissioner.

When asked during a recent candidate forum which specific issues rural-area residents faced, Helen showed how well-researched and far better in touch she is by answering that some farmers and local business owners are struggling with keeping their enterprises aloft and going. She wants to help them find ways to keep them viable and growing. Helen’s opponent’s reply: broadband and library/book mobile.

During another forum, when posed a hypothetical question of how the courthouse might be preserved, Helen suggested grants and donations. Her opponent’s reply: levy tax dollars.

Helen’s views and values closely match my own. She is a proven leader, thoughtful, pragmatic and a problem-solver. She has cultivated working relationships at the local, state and federal levels to solve issues impacting the youth and their families in our county.

Her experience would be a great asset as one of our commissioners. We need leaders who are willing to make the time and effort to listen to constituents about what matters to them.

The business of the county isn’t an Aesop’s fable. It’s not “slow and steady wins the race” (May 6 letter, “Reelect Pat Malone for commissioner,” Annie Bowen). It’s about taking action and getting things done now. We need a leader who is willing to listen, do research, make the right decision and then act, despite the difficulty of the issue.

We must elect Helen Higgins as Benton County commissioner.

Rob Humphrey

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0