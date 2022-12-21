Letter: We must be able to recognize the hate

The Department of Homeland Security issued a warning on Nov. 30, stating that migrant, LGBTQIA+ and Jewish communities are facing a high risk of threats and danger.

DHS announced this high threat is from violent extremist groups around the country. An example of a recent hate crime is the deadly shooting that targeted Club Q, an LGBTQIA+ nightclub in Colorado.

Additionally, the increase in antisemetic comments and threats on Twitter has increased tenfold since the recent takeover by Elon Musk.

These are just a couple of the many examples of violence and threats that are taking place across our country, often motivated by the violent extremism that has shifted into our mainstream society.

We must do whatever it takes to obliterate it. But to address it, we need to recognize the platforms that are used to spread this hate and who the intended audience is for supporting this hate. One platform is social media.

Extremism is normalized in ways we have not seen before, through memes directed toward young adults and in online chat rooms where individuals are able to spread this extremist rhetoric to large audiences of people.

It is important to acknowledge that this extremism is intended to reach young adults, specifically young men who crave a sense of belonging and feeling they are contributing to a greater cause.

We must be able to recognize the hate when we come across it, and fight against the mainstreaming of extremism to stop its trajectory.

Georgia Hooks

Corvallis