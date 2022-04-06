Letter: We must allow no further development

I oppose the plan of the city of Corvallis to annex the Preserve, a 42-acre tract of undeveloped land near Chip Ross Park, Timberhill Natural Area and the McDonald Forest.

The development is proposed for an area of hilly greenspace on the north side of town that should be preserved for all citizens of Corvallis, not just the small group of people who would purchase $500,000 homes there if development occurred.

Buildings in several areas near Timberhill Natural Area have already encroached on wetlands and forested hills. We have experienced one major fire behind an apartment complex near the natural area that caused smoke damage in the apartments and loss of trees and habitat in the hills and wetlands nearby.

Due to the increased risk of fire created by climate change, further development should be halted until a study is produced by the city of Corvallis or Benton County to assess the risk of fire and the possibility of delayed emergency response in the area.

Much of the beauty of Corvallis lies in the wetlands and forested hills north of town which provide our citizens access to hiking, dog walking, biking, birdwatching and picnicking. We must allow no further development there. When a city loses access to undeveloped space that provides habitat for plants and animals, it loses its heart.

Anne McCormick

Corvallis

