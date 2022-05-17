 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: We kill, but don't allow abortions?

  • 0
Letters Stock

We humans are weird. Worldwide, we slaughter each other in our many wars.

In the USA, we kill about 48,000 people by car and about 21,000 with guns (gun suicides excluded) every year.

In some of our states we still have the death penalty.

In some states we can kill anybody we feel is a threat to us (stand-your-ground laws). In Colorado we legally can kill someone who enters our home without our permission (the Make My Day law).

And yet, we do not allow a woman to get rid of someone who is growing inside her own body without her permission.

Wolf Krebs

Sweet Home

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News