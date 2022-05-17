Letter: We kill, but don't allow abortions?

We humans are weird. Worldwide, we slaughter each other in our many wars.

In the USA, we kill about 48,000 people by car and about 21,000 with guns (gun suicides excluded) every year.

In some of our states we still have the death penalty.

In some states we can kill anybody we feel is a threat to us (stand-your-ground laws). In Colorado we legally can kill someone who enters our home without our permission (the Make My Day law).

And yet, we do not allow a woman to get rid of someone who is growing inside her own body without her permission.

Wolf Krebs

Sweet Home

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0