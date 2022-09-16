 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: We fly the American flag in Corvallis

  • 0
Letters Stock

Welcome to Oregon State University, President Murthy!

Wishing you nothing but success, but you may want to consider leaving the woke culture of Los Angeles in Westwood (University of California, Los Angeles).

It won’t play as well in our small-town paradise with a patriotic community ranked the safest, greenest and best college towns in the U.S., with a stronger economy and natural surroundings than your last job location. We fly the American flag in Corvallis, and we trust you will support our love of country values.

Lester Mustard

Corvallis

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News