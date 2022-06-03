Letter: We could just wait for next massacre

“The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun,” National Rifle Association CEO Wayne LaPierre said.

He said this after the Sandy Hook massacre to prevent any gun safety measures from being passed.

Ted Cruz thinks that hiring more armed police to guard schools is the answer. How many armed police were there at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde? The school police chief and his people had extensive training in active-shooter response, yet he ignored that, using as an excuse that he believed that there was no longer an active attack (even as gunshots still rang out).

His people, instead, stood in the hallway, and he refused to let police from other agencies enter. So much for training and good guys with guns! If that police chief was frightened, he should have let the others take over. He couldn’t have looked any worse than he does now.

Training and guns didn’t save the 19 children and two teachers at Uvalde. The police who failed to do their duty will hide behind “qualified immunity.” What we really need are laws that ban assault rifles and high-capacity magazines, that require background checks and waiting periods, and also red-flag laws.

We need the FBI to pay attention to tips and for people who are alarmed by someone’s behavior or threats to do something about it! Or we could just sit back and wait for the next preventable massacre.

Rebecca Stillwell

Albany

