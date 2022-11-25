Letter: We can't guess how much money wasted

I suffered through the rousing speech by Nancy Pelosi in favor of our Founding Fathers’ wisdom and the majesty of our Constitution.

Democrats such as our Sen. Merkley all love this line and take advantage of the fact that our schools hardly ever teach the difference between the preamble and the body of that noble document.

In today’s parlance, the preamble would be the commercial for selling the body, the only part that has the force of law. Democrats hate much of what’s in the body but are too smart to admit it.

According to the news, last week’s election was in good part influenced by the abortion issue. What are the elected members of the house supposed to vote for? A national abortion right is from the start unconstitutional, as it violates the 10th Amendment. Just because a past Supreme Court committed one such violation, it does not justify a new one.

What most in effect voted for would have to be a constitutional amendment for which there is no chance of passage. We can only guess how many million votes were wasted on this matter.

H.R. Richner

Albany