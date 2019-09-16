Even if the federal government can get "red flag" and background check laws passed, we will still have mass shootings as long as there are semiautomatic guns available and, estranged, racist, mentally ill, bullied, depressed or any of a myriad of other types of young white men whose moral compass or connection to community is absent to use those weapons.
Other countries have outlawed semiautomatic weapons. This doesn’t mean someone can’t get a gun and shoot people. They just won’t have the ability to shoot a gun as fast as they can pull the trigger (with 30-round clips) and kill so many people. The short-term solution is to at least eliminate these weapons of war. The long-term solution to the issue of young men desperate enough to see murder as a solution to anything is much more complex and worthy of a national conversation. And, we should add to that mix a conversation of solving inner-city gang shootings which have an even higher body count.
It is logistically feasible to remove these weapons whose primary design purpose is to kill people if you levy such a high monetary and punitive penalty that to defy such a law becomes unattractive. State law only allows five rounds in a gun to go deer hunting. The least we can do is limit how many rounds you can have when your intention is to shoot people. However, politicians only concerned about maintaining power will never do so until people demand it.
Fred Hughes
Corvallis (Sept. 6)