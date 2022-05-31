Letter: We can protect kids with one simple act

Nineteen children slaughtered at school. Americans cry out in grief and outrage — again.

And politicians owned by the gun lobby offer cynical, bad-faith “solutions” while opposing every good-faith effort to curtail the carnage by even a single bullet.

In 2020, guns surpassed car accidents as the leading cause of death among children. Whether it happens in a school massacre, or one young life at a time, fealty to gun manufacturers is killing children faster than anything else.

In 2021, Oregon Democrats passed a bill requiring secure gun storage, and letting school districts decide whether to bar guns from their campuses. Christine Drazan, Republican candidate for governor; Betsy Johnson, independent candidate for governor; and local Republican representatives Shelly Boshart Davis and Jami Cate voted against that bill. But simply opposing modest gun safety wasn’t enough.

In 2022, Boshart Davis, Cate and Republican Anna Scharf (the new representative for much of Benton County) sponsored a bill that would have made districts liable if their schools were gun-free. You read that right: These representatives want to punish schools that protect kids by keeping guns off their grounds.

We know it doesn’t have to be this way. We know we don’t have to sacrifice our children for the ability to protect ourselves or hunt or enjoy shooting sports. And we are not powerless. We can protect kids with one simple act: Do not vote for Drazan, Johnson, Boshart Davis, Cate, Scharf or any candidate like them.

Carrie Phillips

Corvallis

