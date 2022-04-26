Letter: We can help people in need without war

Re: “Ukraine is our war, Biden our wartime president” by Froma Harrop (April 19):

This is not our war. Stop warmongering. I don’t know what Putin’s intentions are, nor do you. This war is as unjustifiable as the war that the U.S. started in Libya, Iraq and the other countries the U.S. destabilized. We should be held accountable as well.

This fact does not justify Putin’s actions.

My point is that we can’t just assume that Putin is a Hitler 2 and jump to the conclusion of getting ready to send the able-bodied men of our society off to war.

I support the sanctions, I support the passive support of Ukraine, but my brethren and I refuse to allow an upper class to send many strong, honorable young men to die in conflicts with a silver-coated lie of restoring freedom and happiness to peoples in other lands, but in the end just hurting our young men and the people in those distant lands. I will fight if Putin attacks our allies or us.

I will not be fighting for the honor of Biden or any other man or woman who will command me; I will fight only for my family, the common man and the groups of people who are victims of mass murder.

All I seek in this letter is that you and I come to an understanding that we can help people in need without war.

Brandon Duncan

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0