Letter: We can do better with Helen Higgins

Talking to my North Albany neighbors, I discovered that many were unaware of the May 17 primary, or even that we vote for a county commissioner.

Maybe that’s why some people are satisfied with “Good enough. Why change anything?”

But that begs the question of how to deal with a major landfill expansion; how to handle an unsafe courthouse building, a new criminal justice center and ongoing issues of homelessness, fire prevention, housing, roads, water.

So “good enough” right now is not enough.

We need dynamic leadership, and most importantly, the ability to talk about issues that is better than “good enough,” so taxpayers understand and can deal with the costs of these issues.

Helen Higgins has those skills right now. She dealt with big community issues under the pressure of the pandemic lockdown. She knows how to leverage resources. She doesn’t shy away from talking to people.

We can do better with Helen Higgins as a Benton County commissioner.

Bob Heald

Albany

