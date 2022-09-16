Letter: We are reminded of class-act living

It’s not so much a gun-control problem. It’s mostly a character-control problem: a systemic self-control, self-restraint, lack of self-respect problem.

Removing guns doesn’t solve it. Tough love and faith-based character training can, and often do. In the meantime, enforcement of current law and consequence is a start.

Most likely the car involved in a crash isn’t what’s at fault. Are we removing cars? Or for us less-than-techie seniors, it isn’t usually the computer that’s the problem; it’s the operator!

On the day of Queen Elizabeth’s passing, we are reminded of class-act living!

Carolyn Krabill

Albany