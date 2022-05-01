 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: We are lucky to have Pat Malone

I have known Pat Malone as a friend and neighbor for 37 years; he's a friend and neighbor who is always there for you.

Most of us, myself included, don’t have the patience for the often-mundane details involved in county government. But Pat absorbs it all. He never loses his cool or focus. He is astute but contemplative and never rushes to conclusions. That seems to me to be the ideal qualities of a county commissioner. We are lucky to have him, and he deserves to be reelected.

Joe Fulton

Philomath

 

