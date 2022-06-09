Letter: We are fighting for future generations

A growing number of editorials are expounding on the travesties of our current fractured health care system, or, better put, lack of a cohesive system.

More Oregonians are staying sick or dying or going bankrupt or eating less or stressing out about their family’s health care costs. Many are not even able to afford available coverages. It is a quagmire!

The solution can only be a universal single-payer plan for most. Rich people and military may do their own thing. We must eliminate the rich and manipulative middlemen and Big Pharma. Under the current structure, the private insurance companies are taking massive profits while employing almost one employee to administer each insured! So costly and wasteful. Oh yes, the military already can negotiate prices with Big Pharma. Social Security cannot.

We need only look to Canada. Don’t fall for scare tactics. Their single-payer system works just fine. With but a few glitches, I own land and visit relatives in Canada and also get my most expensive medications from a Canadian pharmacy at about half price.

Know that Canada enacted universal health coverage one province at a time. Oregon can be the first state when we all work together. Remember, we are fighting for our children and future generations. Get active now! Health Care for All Oregon is a good place to start. HCAO has local committees and events and presentations. Please join the crusade!

Bert Guptill

Albany

