Letter: We are a country of great truths

The 14th Amendment to the Constitution, Section 3 reads “No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any state, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”
On Jan. 6th, 2021, Donald Trump gave aid and comfort to the insurrection, and we saw him actively participating, firing up the crowd a short walk from our Capitol. We have a great Constitution with the foresight to address this situation. We are a country of great truths, not big lies.
Our representatives, Val Hoyle, Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, must use all avenues so that the Constitution is implemented. Our peace and security hinge on honoring our Constitution.
John Selker
Corvallis