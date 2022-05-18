Letter: We all need to educate ourselves

It is interesting to listen to the various gubernatorial candidates present their views on issues.

I am struck by how none of the Republican candidates wants to address the pressing emergency of climate change. They want to continue to do things as usual. If we do nothing to address climate change, it will cost us, in terms of dealing with fire and weather events, and eventually our health.

If we do something to address climate change, it will cost us, as we will have to pay more for goods and services as we transition to clean energy. Not to address climate change at all, as the Republican candidates are doing, is foolish.

Equally foolish is how Republican candidates state they want to do away with critical race theory. Do they even know what it is? They sound very uninformed about it as they shake their fists and proclaim to get critical race theory out of the classroom.

Why would any of us want someone so ill-informed to govern us? Critical race theory recognizes that there are systemwide policies that do in fact harm others. It is not blaming people now living for what was done in the past, but it is asking us to look at our policies and address those that harm others.

Children in middle and high school certainly can learn to think critically about history and governmental policies. We all need to educate ourselves.

Therese Waterhous

Albany

