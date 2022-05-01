Letter: Was 4/20 curiosity a coincidence?

When I began teaching at Lebanon High School in 1992, we used a life science book published in the late 1970s.
It had a picture of a queen angelfish on the cover. I do not recall the name of the publisher.
We had the students do a “get to know your textbook” activity. The final task was for them to look up a topic that interested them and write a paragraph about the topic.
Some of the more precocious students looked up marijuana. They were always surprised to find marijuana on page 420 in that textbook.
A coincidence?
Louise Marquering
Corvallis