Letter: Was 4/20 curiosity a coincidence? (copy)

When I began teaching at Lebanon High School in 1992, we used a life science book published in the late 1970s.

It had a picture of a queen angelfish on the cover. I do not recall the name of the publisher.

We had the students do a “get to know your textbook” activity. The final task was for them to look up a topic that interested them and write a paragraph about the topic.

Some of the more precocious students looked up marijuana. They were always surprised to find marijuana on page 420 in that textbook.

A coincidence?

Louise Marquering

Corvallis

 

