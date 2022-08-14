Letter: War divides us, and has no winners

I attended the remembering Hiroshima and Nagasaki event on Thursday, Aug. 4, at Riverfront Commemorative Park in Corvallis, and it was both eye-opening and heartfelt.

The horror and destruction that nuclear bombs create affect not only humans but also have the ability to make the worldwide climate uninhabitable. In July 2017, 122 countries voted to adopt the Nuclear Ban Treaty; however, the U.S. led a boycott of the negotiations and refused to sign, along with other countries with nuclear weapons.

I urge us all to build peace, not the violence, conflict and fear of our neighbors that is so prevalent today. War only divides us globally, and has no winners. Nuclear weapons are by far the greatest threat to life on earth, far beyond the environmental global warming danger.

Join the Veterans for Peace program. What can we do?

1) Ask government officials to urge the U.S. to sign the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

2) Educate others about the threat (as this letter to the editor is doing, for example).

3) Divest: Urge businesses and banks to stop banking the bomb.

4) Join a peace group.

United, we can do this.

Fred E. Shaub

Corvallis