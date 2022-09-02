Letter: Wants to have what all work to have

Corvallis has an overall cost of living index of 112.8, which is higher than the national index of 100, and is also the most consistently ranked as the most rent-burdened community in Oregon by the Department of Land Conservation and Development.

With that being said, I’m one of the many who gets up every morning and goes in for my 12-hour shift as a certified nurse’s aide Level 2. Do my job and go home at the end of my day.

The only difference is I don't have a home. I currently live in a shelter.

I am unable to afford rent and I certainly don’t qualify for any sort of assistance, including SNAP benefits. I apparently make too much.

Food has gone up another 13%. How is it that I make too much?

I work hard and do the right things to be able to have a home, but yet I still don’t make enough.

I’m writing this to have the same chance and rights as any other hardworking, independent individual. The chance to have a home. Not asking or wanting a handout, just wanting to be able to have what all people work to have: independence without discrimination against how much I make.

Janelle Burford

Corvallis