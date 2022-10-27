 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Want a responsive mayor? Vote Roen

I live in Corvallis Ward 2.

In December 2018, I wrote to then-city councilor Hogg regarding a Corvallis land-use regulation that I considered impractical and unfair. He told me whom in the city to contact, which I did, and that person eventually arranged to have the regulation changed to be both equitable and sensible.

In March 2019, I scheduled a meeting with then-councilor Maughn to discuss a housing issue. At the time we were supposed to be meeting, he wrote to say he could not make it and suggested rescheduling it for the next week. I wrote and asked him what time would work for him. I have yet to hear from him.

If you want a mayor who understands how the city works and is responsive to his constituents, vote for Roen Hogg.

G.F. Rohrmann

Corvallis

 

