Letter: Vote 'yes' so LBCC can improve lives

Please support Measure 22-190 for Linn-Benton Community College.

Don’t miss the opportunity for LBCC to receive the $8 million of matching funds from the state of Oregon. Many of us witnessed the groundbreaking ceremony of the Benton Center’s Chinook Hall, and realize how important LBCC is to our community. The proposed new agriculture center will expand the offerings in this important field of interest to the residents of our two counties.

Other funds will be dedicated to expanding the child care opportunities, which includes updating the facility. The bond would also provide funds for updating other campus buildings. Students and businesses in our counties count on Linn-Benton Community College to provide education and training. Best of all, because of the support from the State of Oregon, all of these projects can be completed for about 7 cents per $1,000 of assessed value.

We have personally heard so many stories from former students who are now contributing citizens in our community. Vote “yes” so Linn-Benton Community College can continue to improve the lives of the people in Linn and Benton counties.

Carolyn and John Gardner

Corvallis

