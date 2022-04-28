Letter: Vote 'yes' on the Local Option Levy

As the Corvallis Education Association president, I am writing on behalf of educators in support of Measure 2-136.

Growing up before Measure 5, I had smaller class sizes and access to many of the STEAM options that other districts still haven’t gotten back. I had art, music, P.E., extra science and project-based learning field trips that kept disappearing from my younger brother and sisters’ experiences. When PTAs started supplementing programs with donations, our community looked at how unfair that distribution of resources was for kids, and decided to support the Local Option Levy.

Today, my own children and every Corvallis kiddo have access to these resources because of our community values education and fair access. The levy supports more teachers in core subject areas (science, math and humanities) at the middle and high schools to help keep class sizes smaller.

Renewing the levy supports the expansion of vocational, career and technical training programs for high school students, helping ensure our kids leave school ready for college, a technical degree and a career. It supports music, art and P.E. instruction for children in grades K-6, fostering creativity and innovation districtwide. It supports counseling and mental health services at all levels, and additional staff in elementary schools to support reading and writing instruction.

Renewing the levy provides the financial stability to help sustain and strengthen current programs without creating a new tax. Help educators provide consistency for our students by voting “yes” on the Local Option Levy, Measure 2-136. Many thanks!

Christa Schmeder

Corvallis

