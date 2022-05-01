Letter: Vote 'yes' on the Corvallis 509J levy

As a longtime member of this community, a high school teacher and principal, and parent of four children who gained so much from strong Corvallis schools, especially their teachers and staff, I know firsthand the negative impact of Measure 5 (enacted nearly 30 years ago) — the reduced ability to fund schools from local property tax dollars.

The Local Option Levy is a much-needed response, a vehicle critical to countering that local fiscal impact on good schools.

Oregon’s statewide budget funds given to each district still leave our school districts heavily dependent on local support to provide the best level of teacher staffing, class size, important tech ed and student support programs.

Other communities have come to regularly approve critical supplemental budget support, passing their own local option levies, including, among others, Tigard-Tualatin, Beaverton, Portland Public, Eugene and Lake Oswego.

Clearly our community loves good schools. But please remember, the new construction and maintenance bond cannot by law be used to furnish much-needed teaching and staff positions.

Support good schools: Vote “yes” on the Corvallis 509J levy. On behalf of current families and their beautiful children, thank you!

Jay Conroy

Corvallis

